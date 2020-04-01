Pakistan Allows Afghan Traders to Import Food and Medicine

Breaking News
The Pakistani government has agreed to allow Afghan traders to import only food and medicines across the border.
In an interview with ToloNews, Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Atif Mashal, said Afghan traders can only import food and medicine items from Pakistan.
This comes as Pakistan has extended border closure for another two weeks to prevent spread of COVID-19.
The border closure was initially until March 16 but is extended until April 9.
According to the Chamber of Commerce and Investment of Afghanistan, Pakistan has stopped Afghan containers and extorted money from traders.
The source added that more than 8,000 containers were stopped on Pakistan soil.
