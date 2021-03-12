Pakistan Allows Cotton Import From Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Pakistan has allowed import of cotton from Afghanistan through Torkham border as the country is facing a lower domestic cotton production.

According to sources from Pakistani, the country’s cotton harvest has declined considerably as farmers are switching over to other lucrative crops.

Pakistan’s textile sector consumes around 12 million bales (170,000 kg) of cotton per annum but production has fallen short of the requirement over the past one and a half decade. (Source: Tribune)

Cotton is at it’s lowest production level in decades in Pakistan. The cotton harvest target has been set at 10.89 million bales, but the output has been estimated at only 7.7 million bales.

The government pressured the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to permit imports from Afghanistan and Central Asian States.