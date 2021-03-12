English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Pakistan Allows Cotton Import From Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Pakistan Allows Cotton Import From Afghanistan
12 Mar, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Pakistan has allowed import of cotton from Afghanistan through Torkham border as the country is facing a lower domestic cotton production.

According to sources from Pakistani, the country’s cotton harvest has declined considerably as farmers are switching over to other lucrative crops.

Pakistan’s textile sector consumes around 12 million bales (170,000 kg) of cotton per annum but production has fallen short of the requirement over the past one and a half decade. (Source: Tribune)

Cotton is at it’s lowest production level in decades in Pakistan. The cotton harvest target has been set at 10.89 million bales, but the output has been estimated at only 7.7 million bales.

The government pressured the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to permit imports from Afghanistan and Central Asian States.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan cottonPakistan cotton import

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago 84 Welfare Projects Rolled Out In Saripol Province

84 Welfare Projects Rolled Out In Saripol Province

Eighty four welfare projects are set to be rolled out in northern Saripol province which would benefit some 13,000 families,

Afghan Business 8 years ago Etisalat Afghanistan awarded “Achievement in Social Inclusion”

Etisalat Afghanistan awarded “Achievement in Social Inclusion”

The Connected World Forum at their annual international conference on mobile money awarded the telecommunication company of Etisalat in Afghanistan

Afghan Business 6 years ago 27 infra projects completed in Khost Province

27 infra projects completed in Khost Province

As many as 27 infrastructure projects have been completed in Ismailkhail, Zazi Maidan, Tanai and Mandozzi districts of Khost province.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys wholesale nba jerseys discount nba jerseys