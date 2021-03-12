Breaking News
Pakistan Allows Cotton Import From Afghanistan
...
China’s Robust Transport Plan to Make Global Logistics More Efficient
...
54,000 Women Have Invested in Various Sectors in Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan’s Opium Poppy Economy Presents a Complex Policy Problem
...
Pakistan’s First Shipment Arrived in Tajikistan Through Ghulam Khan Port
...
First Plastic Dishes Production Company Opens in Laghman
...
Pakistan Allows Cotton Import From Afghanistan
Pakistan has allowed import of cotton from Afghanistan through Torkham border as the country is facing a lower domestic cotton production.
According to sources from Pakistani, the country’s cotton harvest has declined considerably as farmers are switching over to other lucrative crops.
Pakistan’s textile sector consumes around 12 million bales (170,000 kg) of cotton per annum but production has fallen short of the requirement over the past one and a half decade. (Source: Tribune)
Cotton is at it’s lowest production level in decades in Pakistan. The cotton harvest target has been set at 10.89 million bales, but the output has been estimated at only 7.7 million bales.
The government pressured the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to permit imports from Afghanistan and Central Asian States.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
84 Welfare Projects Rolled Out In Saripol Province
Eighty four welfare projects are set to be rolled out in northern Saripol province which would benefit some 13,000 families,
Etisalat Afghanistan awarded “Achievement in Social Inclusion”
The Connected World Forum at their annual international conference on mobile money awarded the telecommunication company of Etisalat in Afghanistan
27 infra projects completed in Khost Province
As many as 27 infrastructure projects have been completed in Ismailkhail, Zazi Maidan, Tanai and Mandozzi districts of Khost province.