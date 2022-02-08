Pakistan Bans Imports From Afghanistan Through Attari-Wagah Port

in Afghan Business

The Pakistani government has announced that imports from Afghanistan through the port of Attari-Wagah have been suspended for the past four days due to a dispute over the signing of South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) certificates.

India used to import trucks full of grain, onions, dried fruits and fresh fruits from Afghanistan, but this process has recently stopped.

Indian Land Port Authority (LPAI) officials say no trucks have arrived from Afghanistan in the past four days; The issue of SEFTA has been raised and the customs is investigating this issue.

The economists believe that the closure of the port violates the South Asian Free Trade Agreement (SAFTA) and will deal a major economic blow to Afghan and Indian traders.

Countries such as Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are members of SEFTA contract that have bilateral customs-free trade agreements.