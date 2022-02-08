English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Pakistan Bans Imports From Afghanistan Through Attari-Wagah Port

in Afghan Business

Pakistan Bans Imports From Afghanistan Through Attari-Wagah Port
08 Feb, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Pakistani government has announced that imports from Afghanistan through the port of Attari-Wagah have been suspended for the past four days due to a dispute over the signing of South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA) certificates.

India used to import trucks full of grain, onions, dried fruits and fresh fruits from Afghanistan, but this process has recently stopped.

Indian Land Port Authority (LPAI) officials say no trucks have arrived from Afghanistan in the past four days; The issue of SEFTA has been raised and the customs is investigating this issue.

The economists believe that the closure of the port violates the South Asian Free Trade Agreement (SAFTA) and will deal a major economic blow to Afghan and Indian traders.

Countries such as Afghanistan, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are members of SEFTA contract that have bilateral customs-free trade agreements.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 10 years ago Exploration on oil and gas field in Sar-e-Pul Launched

Exploration on oil and gas field in Sar-e-Pul Launched

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) begins oil and gas +exploration work at the Amu River basin in northern Sar-e-Pul province.

Afghan Business 7 years ago The completion of utility projects in Ghor province help over 16,000 families

The completion of utility projects in Ghor province help over 16,000 families

The National Solidarity Program (NSP) of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD)  has completed 124 utility projects in

Afghan Business 6 months ago Trade in Herat Province has Returned to Normal

Trade in Herat Province has Returned to Normal

Local officials in Herat province say that the trade process in the province has returned to normal with the opening

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china