Pakistan Explores Expansion of Pakistan-China Economic Corridor to Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

29 Sep, 2021 by
Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan says that in talks with the Taliban, Pakistan is trying to pave the way for Afghanistan to join the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor project.

In an interview, Mansour Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, confirmed the debate over Afghanistan’s accession to the project.

Mansour Ahmad Khan said the Pakistan-China Trade Corridor project would provide good capacity to build infrastructure and connect energy between Afghanistan and Pakistan, as well as connect South Asia to Central Asia.

According to Mansour Khan, regional relations are one of the elements discussed between Pakistani officials and Afghan government leaders, which is also considered a way of economic interaction between the two countries.

The Pakistani official noted that there is currently a strong interest in developing Afghanistan-Pakistan economic ties through this project and projects related to China-Iran and other Central Asian countries.

According to Mr. Khan, issues of security and economic development are among the most important issues in discussions between representatives of the Taliban-led government, Pakistan, Russia and China.

China announced in 2015 that it was considering implementing the Pakistan-China Atrium Project (CPEC) as part of its Belt and Road Project (BRI).

The Pakistan-China Economic Corridor project costs about $ 78 billion, with China paying $ 46 billion.
Tags assigned to this article:
Pakistan-Afghanistan-China

