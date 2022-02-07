Pakistan Eyes Tapping Afghanistan’s Multi Billion-Dollar Hajigak Iron Mine

in Afghan Business

The Pakistani government wants to conduct a large-scale study of the Hajigak iron ore mine in Afghanistan to look for investment opportunities.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry says Pakistan could benefit more from Haji Gak Iron Mine, one of the largest untapped mines in Afghanistan.

According to Pakistani sources, the Haji Gak mine and Peshawar are only four hundred kilometers apart, which makes them a good geo-economic value for the country.

Nasser Hayat Mago, president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said the studies should be conducted to assess the long-term economic benefits and supply capacity of iron ore for Pakistani steel mills.

He said in a statement that Pakistan could make huge profits for decades by extracting the multi billion-dollar Haji Gak iron ore mine.