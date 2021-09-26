Pakistan Lifts Tariffs on Fresh Fruits From Afghanistan

Breaking News
Pakistan's Special Envoy to Afghanistan has announced that the country has lifted its tariffs on fresh fruits imported from Afghanistan, except for apples.
Mohammad Sadeq Khan, Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, wrote on his Twitter page that Pakistan's economic policy has changed and the tax on fruits imported from Afghanistan will be suspended from today.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment said in a statement that the Pakistani embassy, in cooperation with the chamber’s leadership, had reduced customs tariffs on some of the country’s exports.
Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan also wrote that the move would significantly help Afghan traders and farmers.
According to the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, Pakistan has also provided facilities for fresh fruit exporters.
The Chamber of Commerce and Investment says that a number of fresh fruit traders, in a meeting with the chamber's leadership, have proposed exempting Afghan and Pakistani export fruits from customs duties due to the fresh fruit harvest season.
At the suggestion of these traders, Afghans should not be subject to customs tariffs on imports of Pakistani banana, mango and citrus, and Pakistan should not be subject to customs duties on imports of Afghan grapes, pomegranates and onions.
