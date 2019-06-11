Pakistan Promises To Reopen Airspace for Afghanistan-India Flights In 3 Days

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) said that Pakistan has promised to re-open its airspace for Afghanistan-India flights on June 14.

Pakistan closed its airspace in February after India launched air strikes on militant bases across the border in Pakistan in retaliation to a deadly attack that left 40 Indian troops dead on February 14 in Kashmir.

Due to the closure, Afghan airlines have hiked up their prices and have been using Iran’s route for Kabul-New Delhi flights, which is a longer route than Pakistan’s.

According to the ACAA, over 250 flights would cross Afghanistan’s airspace towards Pakistan on a daily basis but now the number has reduced to nine.

ACAA official Ghulam Masoom Masoomi said India’s removal of some restrictions on Pakistan also contributed to Pakistan’s decision of reopening its airspace.

The closure has resulted in USD 20 million loss to Afghanistan and a 15-20 percent decline in Afghanistan’s exports to Pakistan.