Pakistan Refuses Access to India Through Wagah Border

Afghanistan and Pakistan are expected to ink the fresh Afghan Transit Trade (ATT) agreement and the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) by the end of January 2021.

However, Islamabad has refused to allow access to India through Wagah border.

“We hope that the revised APTTA would be signed by the end of next month when Pakistani team would be visiting Kabul. This three-days deliberation would not consider granting access to India,” the news quotes adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

Both sides on Monday kick-started 8th session of APTTA Coordination Authority deliberations for finalizing transit arrangement.

Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industry Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani said the Afghan government remained committed to boosting trade relations between the two nations, and added that Afghanistan wanted to give Pakistan market access to Central Asian Republics.