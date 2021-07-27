English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Pakistan Reopens Chaman-Spin Boldak Crossing

in Afghan Business

Pakistan Reopens Chaman-Spin Boldak Crossing
27 Jul, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Afghan-Pak transit and trade activities have resumed as Pakistan reopens the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing.

Pakistan had sealed the crossing following Taliban’s capture of Spin Boldak and Wesh districts of southern Kandahar provinceo on the second week of July 2021.

According to local sources from Pakistan, the Durrand line crossing will remain open for six days a week. The sources have confirmed that a large number of cargo-laden trucks crossed into Afghanistan after the reopening of the crossing.

After the withdrawal of US troops, more than 10,000 Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan from Balochistan and Sindh provinces of Pakistan and attacked the Afghan forces and security check posts. They also managed to take over most of them in the Kandahar province.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan businessAfghanistan Pakistan trade

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago Japan donates USD 116.9mn for 4 projects

Japan donates USD 116.9mn for 4 projects

Japan’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Hiroshi Takahashi signed a fresh contract worth USD 116.9mn with Afghan Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Zalmai

Afghan Business 2 years ago Afghanistan To Export $2.2bn Worth of Pine Nuts To China

Afghanistan To Export $2.2bn Worth of Pine Nuts To China

Afghanistan has signed $2.2 billion worth of contracts with various Chinese firms for the export of 62,000 tons of line

Afghan Business 6 months ago Afghan Gov’t Allocates About $900mn for Code 22

Afghan Gov’t Allocates About $900mn for Code 22

The Afghan government has allocated a budget of USD 893mn for Code 22, which is used for the purchase of

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china