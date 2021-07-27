Pakistan Reopens Chaman-Spin Boldak Crossing

in Afghan Business

The Afghan-Pak transit and trade activities have resumed as Pakistan reopens the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing.

Pakistan had sealed the crossing following Taliban’s capture of Spin Boldak and Wesh districts of southern Kandahar provinceo on the second week of July 2021.

According to local sources from Pakistan, the Durrand line crossing will remain open for six days a week. The sources have confirmed that a large number of cargo-laden trucks crossed into Afghanistan after the reopening of the crossing.

After the withdrawal of US troops, more than 10,000 Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan from Balochistan and Sindh provinces of Pakistan and attacked the Afghan forces and security check posts. They also managed to take over most of them in the Kandahar province.