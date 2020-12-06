English | دری
Pakistan to Build a Rail Link with Afghanistan

Afghan Business

06 Dec, 2020
Pakistani government plans to build a railway track from Chaman to Spin Boldak, the first Afghan town near the Pak-Afghan border.

This was announced by Pakistan’s Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashed Ahmed at a press conference in Quetta on Friday.

He said that in the first phase Pakistan would lay around 11km-long railway track from Chaman to Spin Boldak, adding that a survey had been completed in this regard and preparation for PC-1 of the project was in progress.

He added that the railway track would be extended to Kandahar if the Afghan government expressed its willingness.

The rail link would help promote trade between the two countries, said Minister Ahmed in his remarks.

Afghanistan rail link

