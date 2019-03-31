English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Pakistan’s Biggest Lender Habib Bank To End Operations in Afghanistan Soon

in Afghan Business

Pakistan’s Biggest Lender Habib Bank To End Operations in Afghanistan Soon
31 Mar, 2019 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Pakistan’s largest bank by asset and the country’s biggest lender, the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has announced its exit from Afghanistan by third quarter 2019.

“HBL’s exit from Afghanistan is expected to be completed latest by third quarter 2019 and will be done as per the regulatory requirements of Afghanistan and in consultation with the central bank of Afghanistan (Da Afghanistan Bank),” the bank’s spokesman said. “HBL’s international footprint is important for the bank to service its domestic and international clients even better and this role will only strengthen in 2019.”

According to a public notice, the bank stopped accepting deposits effective March 11, 2019. “All depositors are requested to withdraw/transfer their funds and close their accounts with Habib Bank Afghanistan on or before June 10, 2019,” the notice says.

HBL began its operations in Kabul, where the bank’s only branch exists, in April 2004.

The bank has branches in Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, China, Lebanon, Maldives, Mauritius, Oman, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Turkey, UAE and USA. It’s operating with a representative office in Beijing. HBL has around 1,800 domestic and international branches.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Habib Bank Limited

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago The rising dollar against Afghani

The rising dollar against Afghani

The US dollar has been sold at an exchange rate of 55.5-60AFN in the past week. People are faced with

Afghan Business 4 years ago Dried Apricots Build Income for Afghan Women

Dried Apricots Build Income for Afghan Women

Farming is generally a male-dominated occupation in Afghanistan. In homes where women serve as the head of the family they

Afghan Business 6 years ago Afghan Senators approve next year’s budget

Afghan Senators approve next year’s budget

The Meshrano Jerga or the Senate has given their approval for next year’s budget beginning on December 21. The government

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading