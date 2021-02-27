Breaking News
First Plastic Dishes Production Company Opens in Laghman
World Bank Approves Over $97mn to Combat COVID-19 & Drought Impacts
Businesses Suffer Millions of Dollars in Losses Due to Closure of Roads in Balkh
Afghanistan’s Largest Airport to be Built in Logar Province
Afghan Government Collects Over 4 Billion AFN in Revenue from 10% Telecom Tax
Pakistan’s First Shipment Arrived in Tajikistan Through Ghulam Khan Port
Pakistan’s first shipment has arrived in Tajikistan through Ghulam Khan Port in Khost province, according to a statement from Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries.
The statements adds that the shipment, containing 30 tonnes of vegetables, was transited through Ghulam Khan port and Sher Khan Port in Kunduz province before arriving in Tajikistan.
Ghulam Khan Port has only recently opened for transiting goods, adds the statement.
The Ministry welcomed the opening of the port and regarded the Ghulam Khan Port, along with Torkham Port, as one of the major ports that would help boost Afghanistan’s exports.
Wadsam
