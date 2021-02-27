Pakistan’s First Shipment Arrived in Tajikistan Through Ghulam Khan Port

in Afghan Business

Pakistan’s first shipment has arrived in Tajikistan through Ghulam Khan Port in Khost province, according to a statement from Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

The statements adds that the shipment, containing 30 tonnes of vegetables, was transited through Ghulam Khan port and Sher Khan Port in Kunduz province before arriving in Tajikistan.

Ghulam Khan Port has only recently opened for transiting goods, adds the statement.

The Ministry welcomed the opening of the port and regarded the Ghulam Khan Port, along with Torkham Port, as one of the major ports that would help boost Afghanistan’s exports.