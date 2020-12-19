English | دری
"Peace in Afghanistan will bring economic opportunities"

"Peace in Afghanistan will bring economic opportunities"
Acting US Ambassador to Kabul Ross Wilson has said that a lasting peace in Afghanistan will create great economic opportunities.  

“#PeaceforAfghanistan will bring economic opportunities for displaced people and all Afghan citizens. Peace will increase trade, improving employment prospects, economic outcomes, and futures of generations to come,” Chargé d’Affaires and acting US ambassador to Kabul Ross Wilson tweeted on International Migrants Day.

He also stated that the US has provided nearly $ 277 million in humanitarian assistance to protect and assist Afghan refugee returnees, IDPs, migrants, and other vulnerable Afghans in Afghanistan.

According to UN Refugee Agency, Afghanistan ranks third in the world after Syria and Venezuela with 2.7 million refugees.

