Afghanistan, Czech & Slovakia Establish a Joint Chamber of Commerce
“Peace in Afghanistan will bring economic opportunities”
WOMEN’S BUSINESS PROGRAMS AND THEIR ROLE IN PEACEBUILDING IN AFGHANISTAN
COVID-19 Pandemic Inflicts $100mn on Afghan Aviation Sector
Spinzar Oil Processing Enterprise to Resume Operations
Pine Production Reaches 85 Tons in Kapisa Province
“Peace in Afghanistan will bring economic opportunities”
Acting US Ambassador to Kabul Ross Wilson has said that a lasting peace in Afghanistan will create great economic opportunities.
“#PeaceforAfghanistan will bring economic opportunities for displaced people and all Afghan citizens. Peace will increase trade, improving employment prospects, economic outcomes, and futures of generations to come,” Chargé d’Affaires and acting US ambassador to Kabul Ross Wilson tweeted on International Migrants Day.
He also stated that the US has provided nearly $ 277 million in humanitarian assistance to protect and assist Afghan refugee returnees, IDPs, migrants, and other vulnerable Afghans in Afghanistan.
According to UN Refugee Agency, Afghanistan ranks third in the world after Syria and Venezuela with 2.7 million refugees.
