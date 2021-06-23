English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Photo Album: Farmers in a Rice Field in Mehtarlam, Laghman

in Afghan Business

Photo Album: Farmers in a Rice Field in Mehtarlam, Laghman
23 Jun, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Farmers transplant rice seedlings at a paddy field in Mehtarlam, capital of Laghman province, eastern Afghanistan.

The Afghan government has committed to investing in agricultural sector to create job opportunities for millions of people to boost economy in the land-locked country.

Farmers transplant rice seedlings at a paddy field in Mehtarlam, capital of Laghman province, eastern Afghanistan, on June 20, 2021. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the opening of the first rice processing and packaging factory in Laghman province in February 2021.

The factory has the capacity to process and package 75 tonnes of rice in 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Fawad Ahmadi, the factory was established on an area of four acres of land with an investment of $700,000.

Ahmadi added that in addition to creating jobs for 30 Laghman residents, the factory will also supply its products to Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Kabul provinces.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Indian company commissions substations in Afghanistan

Indian company commissions substations in Afghanistan

The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (Bhel), an Indian state-owned company, has commissioned two substations in Charikaar, around 60kms from Kabul

Afghan Business 8 years ago Sixty Afghan Women Graduate From Women In Government Internship Program

Sixty Afghan Women Graduate From Women In Government Internship Program

Sixty Afghan women celebrated their graduation from the USAID Women in Government Internship (WIG) Program in Kabul on Wednesday. These

Afghan Business 8 years ago Gas prices soar, other commodity prices remain stable in Kabul market

Gas prices soar, other commodity prices remain stable in Kabul market

Pajhwok Afghan News Weekly Price Report- Gas prices have soared in Kabul market and other daily-use commodities rates stayed stable.

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china