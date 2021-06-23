Photo Album: Farmers in a Rice Field in Mehtarlam, Laghman
Farmers transplant rice seedlings at a paddy field in Mehtarlam, capital of Laghman province, eastern Afghanistan.
The Afghan government has committed to investing in agricultural sector to create job opportunities for millions of people to boost economy in the land-locked country.
Farmers transplant rice seedlings at a paddy field in Mehtarlam, capital of Laghman province, eastern Afghanistan, on June 20, 2021. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)
The Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced the opening of the first rice processing and packaging factory in Laghman province in February 2021.
The factory has the capacity to process and package 75 tonnes of rice in 24 hours.
According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Fawad Ahmadi, the factory was established on an area of four acres of land with an investment of $700,000.
Ahmadi added that in addition to creating jobs for 30 Laghman residents, the factory will also supply its products to Kunar, Nangarhar, Nuristan and Kabul provinces.
