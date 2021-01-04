Pine Nut Processing Factory to Open in Paktia Province

in Afghan Business

A pine nut processing factory, costing USD 7 million, is soon going to be established in the eastern Paktia province.

According to Tolo News, a local investor is investing in the factory to help boost export of pine nuts and create job opportunities.

With an annual processing capacity of 60,000 tons of pine nuts, the factory will create more than 1000 jobs.

Last year, an Afghan investor invested USD 5 million in a pine nuts processing factory in Kabul following the rapid increase of pine nuts exports through the air corridor to China.

Pine nut trees are mostly found in Afghanistan’s eastern and central provinces of Kapisa, Nangarhar, Laghman, Nuristan, Kunar, Paktia, Khost and Paktika provinces. Pine nuts also constitute one of the major income sources for local people in these areas.