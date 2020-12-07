Breaking News
Pine Production Reaches 85 Tons in Kapisa Province
...
67 Mining Projects to be Offered for Bidding
...
Banking Data Row Could Cost Afghanistan $200mn Aid from World Bank
...
350 Fish Farms Built Across Afghanistan This Year
...
25 Date Gardens to be Established in Kandahar
...
Ten Afghan Firms Attend Turkey Trade Fair
...
Pine Production Reaches 85 Tons in Kapisa Province
Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) has reported that pine nuts production in north-eastern Kapisa province.
According to the officials, about two thousands hectares of land in Kapisa province are covered by pine nut forests. Most of these forests are situated in Tagaba, Najrab and Alhosai districts of the province.
Head of agriculture department in Kapisa, Humayun Habib, said pine nuts are an important export item of the province , and every year a majority of the province’s pine nut production is exported to inside and outside of Afghanistan.
Pine nut trees are mostly found in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Laghman, Nuristan, Kunar, Paktia, Khost and Paktika provinces.
The recently established air corridors have encouraged farmers to produce more pine nuts and enabled Afghanistan to export the valuable dried fruit mostly to China, one of the country’s major trading partners.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
USAID Supports NAREC Forum To Resolve Rural Issues in Afghanistan
USAID hosted the National Agriculture Education, Research, Extension and Economic Conference on July 15-17, 2019 to bring together experts to
Kabul Bank Resolution Needed to Keep People’s Trust in the Bank Alive
The Afghan Coalition for Transparency and Accountability (ACTA) said that the Kabul Bank case should be handled seriously and recommended
Electronic system established for Afghan police salary payments
Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry claimed that the police officers’ salaries are paid through a new electronic system in a bid to