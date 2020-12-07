English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Pine Production Reaches 85 Tons in Kapisa Province

in Afghan Business

Pine Production Reaches 85 Tons in Kapisa Province
07 Dec, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) has reported that pine nuts production in north-eastern Kapisa province.

According to the officials, about two thousands hectares of land in Kapisa province are covered by pine nut forests.  Most of these forests are situated in Tagaba, Najrab and Alhosai districts of the province.

Head of agriculture department in Kapisa, Humayun Habib, said pine nuts are an important export item of the province , and every year a majority of the province’s pine nut production is exported to inside and outside of Afghanistan.

Pine nut trees are mostly found in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Laghman, Nuristan, Kunar, Paktia, Khost and Paktika provinces.

The recently established air corridors have encouraged farmers to produce more pine nuts and enabled Afghanistan to export the valuable dried fruit mostly to China, one of the country’s major trading partners.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan agricultureafghanistan pine nuts

Related Articles

Afghan Business 1 year ago USAID Supports NAREC Forum To Resolve Rural Issues in Afghanistan

USAID Supports NAREC Forum To Resolve Rural Issues in Afghanistan

USAID hosted the National Agriculture Education, Research, Extension and Economic Conference on July 15-17, 2019 to bring together experts to

Afghan Business 8 years ago Kabul Bank Resolution Needed to Keep People’s Trust in the Bank Alive

Kabul Bank Resolution Needed to Keep People’s Trust in the Bank Alive

The Afghan Coalition for Transparency and Accountability (ACTA) said that the Kabul Bank case should be handled seriously and recommended

Afghan Business 6 years ago Electronic system established for Afghan police salary payments

Electronic system established for Afghan police salary payments

Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry claimed that the police officers’ salaries are paid through a new electronic system in a bid to

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys wholesale nba jerseys discount nba jerseys cheap nba jerseys wholesale nba jerseys discont nba jerseys