Pine Production Reaches 85 Tons in Kapisa Province

Afghan Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) has reported that pine nuts production in north-eastern Kapisa province.

According to the officials, about two thousands hectares of land in Kapisa province are covered by pine nut forests. Most of these forests are situated in Tagaba, Najrab and Alhosai districts of the province.

Head of agriculture department in Kapisa, Humayun Habib, said pine nuts are an important export item of the province , and every year a majority of the province’s pine nut production is exported to inside and outside of Afghanistan.

Pine nut trees are mostly found in Afghanistan’s eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Laghman, Nuristan, Kunar, Paktia, Khost and Paktika provinces.

The recently established air corridors have encouraged farmers to produce more pine nuts and enabled Afghanistan to export the valuable dried fruit mostly to China, one of the country’s major trading partners.