Power Transmission Agreement Between Afghanistan and Tajikistan

in Afghan Business

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat announced that it has extended the contract for electricity imports from Tajikistan until the end of 2022.

Breshna said in a statement that Hafiz Mohammad Amin, the company's general manager, had signed a contract with Tajik Electricity for another year during an official visit to Tajikistan.

The agreement was signed after two days of negotiations between the two sides. It was postponed from July to December due to political developments in Afghanistan.

The company also said that the Afghan delegation stressed the need for continued cooperation and assured Tajikistan that Taliban forces were ready to provide security for the start of suspended projects.

It is worth mentioning that during this trip, regional and development projects such as CASA-1000, construction of a 500 kV line and in the energy sector between the two sides were discussed. Breshna has expresed hope that these talks would yield favorable results in the near future.