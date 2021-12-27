English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Power Transmission Agreement Between Afghanistan and Tajikistan

in Afghan Business

Power Transmission Agreement Between Afghanistan and Tajikistan
27 Dec, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat announced that it has extended the contract for electricity price of levitra at walmart imports from Tajikistan until the end of 2022.

Breshna said in a statement that Hafiz Mohammad Amin, the company’s general manager, had signed a contract with Tajik Electricity for no prescription 10mg levitra another year during an official visit to Tajikistan.

The agreement was signed after two days of negotiations between the two sides. It was postponed from July to December due to political developments in Afghanistan.

The company also said that the Afghan delegation cheap generic cialis uk stressed the need for continued cooperation and assured Tajikistan that Taliban forces were ready to provide security for the start of suspended projects.

It is worth mentioning that during this trip, regional and development projects such as CASA-1000, construction of a 500 kV line and in the energy sector between the two sides were discussed. Breshna has expresed hope that these talks would yield purchase viagra usa favorable results in the near future.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 10 years ago 40 Tractors Aid to Bamyan Farmers

40 Tractors Aid to Bamyan Farmers

Program to strengthen agriculture in Bamyan began with the distribution of 40 tractors to the farmers in the province. Mohammad

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghanistan's major dam to be completed within a year, promises India

Afghanistan's major dam to be completed within a year, promises India

Indian Consular General in Herat, Amarjit Singh, said the Indian government has vowed to complete the long-awaited Salma Dam project

Afghan Business 5 years ago India exempts Afghanistan’s fruits exports from customs duty

India exempts Afghanistan’s fruits exports from customs duty

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) announced on Wednesday that the Indian government has pledged to exempt Afghanistan

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china