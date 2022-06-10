Practical Work On TAPI Project in Afghanistan To Begin In Six Months

in Afghan Business

The local administration of Herat province announces the beginning of the practical work of the "TAPI" project in Afghanistan within the next six months.

During a meeting with Herat Governor, Mohammad Murad Amanov, chief executive of the TAPI project, said that practical work on the TAPI gas transmission project would begin in the next six months.

The chief executive of the TAPI project said they were waiting on the acquisition of land by the Afghan government officials.

Meanwhile, Herat Governor Maulawi Islam Jar promised during the meeting that the Herat local government would make the land acquisition map available to the TAPI project as soon as possible.

According to him, the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Kandahar have a special interest in this project and will appoint a special representative in this field as soon as possible.