Breaking News
Practical Work On TAPI Project in Afghanistan To Begin In Six Months
...
The International Public Exhibition Kicked Off In Kabul
...
Establishment Of An Agricultural Bank in Afghanistan In The Near Future
...
Kabul Airport Customs Revenue Reach 430mn Afghanis
...
Contract For Management Of Afghan Airports Signed With A UAE Firm
...
Afghan Companies Participate in Pakistan 2022 International Exhibition
...
Practical Work On TAPI Project in Afghanistan To Begin In Six Months
The local administration of Herat province announces the beginning of the practical work of the “TAPI” project in Afghanistan within the next six cheap generic cialis uk months.
During a meeting with Herat Governor, Mohammad Murad Amanov, chief executive of the TAPI project, said that practical work on the TAPI gas transmission http://www.cnmeonline.com/new/shop/propecia-uk-cost/ project would begin in the next six months.
The chief executive of the TAPI project said they were waiting on the acquisition of land by the Afghan government officials.
Meanwhile, Herat order cialis us Governor Maulawi Islam Jar promised during the meeting that the Herat local government would make the land acquisition map available to the TAPI project as soon as possible.
According to him, the officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Kandahar have a special interest in this project and will appoint a special representative in this field as soon as possible.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
New German program will help Afghan refugees in Pakistan return home
Afghanistan, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UN-HCR), and Germany agreed on a new initiative that will help Afghan
MRRD to build two bridges in Ghor
A 15 meter and a 20 meter bridge would be built in a year in western Ghor province by the
Afghanistan, India to Co-Host Afghan Investment Conference
Afghanistan and India will co- host the Delhi Regional and International Investor’s meeting on Afghanistan on June 28. The meeting
cheapest price viagra reply.