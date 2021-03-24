President Ghani Inaugurates Kamal Khan Dam

in Afghan Business

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani inaugurated a key hydropower dam in the western province Nimroz.

“Inauguration of Kamal Khan Dam is a historic moment of emotion and pride for Afghans. The project will irrigate lands and light up homes. The dam is a generator of hopefulness and confidence in the future of Afghanistan,” Ghani said at the ceremony broadcast live by the RTA.

The dam is located in Chahar Burjak district, about 85 km south of Zaraj, capital of Nimroz.

The construction of the damn began in 1970s, however, due to prolonged conflicts the construction work was never completed.

“Hearts of all Afghans are beating today for Kamal Khan Dam, success in construction of Kamal Khan Dam was a big victory for Afghanistan, which is a symbol of national unity,” Ghani said.

Built on the Helmand River, the dam is capable of irrigating 174,000 hectares of crop land. It will create over 650,000 job opportunities.

The dam has a storage capacity of 52mn cubic meters of water, and will produce electricity to bring light o hundreds of thousands of Afghan households in the far-flung province.