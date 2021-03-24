Breaking News
Afghanistan’s Exports Down by 21%
...
IMF Loan to Cover 46% Deficit in Afghan National Budget for Fiscal Year 1400
...
Pakistan Allows Cotton Import From Afghanistan
...
China’s Robust Transport Plan to Make Global Logistics More Efficient
...
54,000 Women Have Invested in Various Sectors in Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan’s Opium Poppy Economy Presents a Complex Policy Problem
...
President Ghani Inaugurates Kamal Khan Dam
President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani inaugurated a key hydropower dam in the western province Nimroz.
“Inauguration of Kamal Khan Dam is a historic moment of emotion and pride for Afghans. The project will irrigate lands and light up homes. The dam is a generator of hopefulness and confidence in the future of Afghanistan,” Ghani said at the ceremony broadcast live by the RTA.
The dam is located in Chahar Burjak district, about 85 km south of Zaraj, capital of Nimroz.
The construction of the damn began in 1970s, however, due to prolonged conflicts the construction work was never completed.
“Hearts of all Afghans are beating today for Kamal Khan Dam, success in construction of Kamal Khan Dam was a big victory for Afghanistan, which is a symbol of national unity,” Ghani said.
Built on the Helmand River, the dam is capable of irrigating 174,000 hectares of crop land. It will create over 650,000 job opportunities.
The dam has a storage capacity of 52mn cubic meters of water, and will produce electricity to bring light o hundreds of thousands of Afghan households in the far-flung province.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghan Ministry of Mines Dismisses Media Reports on Non-Transparent Oil Deal
Media had recently claimed that the contract granted to the Chinese firm on oil exploration at the Amu River basin
Food items showcased in Herat province
An exhibition, held by the Department of Agriculture and Livestock in Herat, showcased 60 different food items from across the
Uruzgan to witness its first-ever mega uplift project
A contract for the construction of a 20km road was signed between Public Works Minister Najibullah Awzhan and a local