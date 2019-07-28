Presidential Elections Campaign Officially Kicks Off in Afghanistan.

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan’s presidential elections campaign officially started July 28, 2019, and will be concluding on September 25th.

The campaign has 18 candidates, with current President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah in the race.

Hawa Alam Nuristani, the chairwoman of the election commission, called on the presidential candidates to respect the law.

The presidential election is scheduled for September 28th, and will be the fourth election in Afghanistan after fall of the Taliban in 2001.

President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah gathered and addressed their supporters on the first day of the campaign.

The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that the security agencies have already implemented the security plan for the upcoming election.

Ministry of Interior spokesman Nusrat Rahimi stated at a press conference: “The areas with serious threats have been identified and all the three security agencies have started actions in this regard and operations will be launched in certain areas.”

The final results of the election will be announced on November 7th, 2019.

The uncertainty around the upcoming elections has been a major factor in the disappointing in the 2018 economic growth of the country.

Afghanistan’s economic growth rate was around 2% in 2018, resulting in the lowest growth rates among South Asian economies in 2018, according to a recent World Bank report.

Predicated on continued strong economic management, the World Bank projects improvements in economic growth over coming years. Growth is expected with improving weather conditions to accelerate to 3.2 percent in 2020 and to 3.5 percent in 2021, with the resolution of election-related political uncertainties.