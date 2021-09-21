English | دری
Private Companies Can Withdraw Up To $25,000 From Their Bank Accounts A Month

in Afghan Business

21 Sep, 2021
Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank of Afghanistan) announced that all private companies in the country can withdraw up to $25,000 or the equivalent in Afghani from their bank accounts once in a month.

However, after the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, Afghanistan’s banks and financial system are in danger of collapsing as they are facing a cash deficit. The United States have frozen the country’s monetary reserves which has exacerbated the economic crisis.

According to Pajhwok, due to banking restrictions in the country, the salaries of about 1.2 million employees of private companies have not been paid.

Citizens are allowed to withdraw only $200 or 20,000 AFN from accounts once in a week.

Wadsam

Wadsam

Afghanistan banksAfghanistan business

