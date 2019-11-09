Procurement, Trade and Investment Opportunities in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan has adopted the market economy in the constitution of the country and has experienced a slight recovery in growth since 2015, with growth accelerating to 2.3 percent in 2016 and reaching 2.7 percent in 2017. Afghanistan’s total GDP was calculated $21B including the value of poppy in 2017-18.

The biggest sector of Afghanistan´s economy services, which account for 50.8% of Afghanistan’s real GDP. The manufacturing sector contributes 10.4% of GDP. Based on a recent report from CSO, the industry sector had about 8% growth.

Growth in 2017 was driven mostly by the services sector, which expanded by 2.5 percent in the context of recovering confidence and investment. The agricultural sector grew by 3.8 percent, with strong growth in fruit and vegetables.

Exports grew strongly in 2017 and into 2018. Exports in 2017 were 28 percent higher than in 2016, while 2018 first quarter exports were up nearly 50 percent than the 2017 first quarter levels.

Export growth has been driven by the establishment of new air corridors to India, China, Turkey, European Union countries, United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

This presentation by the Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries provides an analysis of the investment opportunities in Afghanistan.

Information on 16 projects with great potential of job creation and increasing the domestic production of horticultural products and live stock is provided in this presentation. The implementation of these projects will have a positive effect on economic growth and export/import of the country in the medium and long term.

Agriculture Sector contribute about a quarter of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the recent years and has a great potential for the job creation and employment in the country .





