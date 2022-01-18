English | دری
Production Capacity of Kajaki Dam To Increase to 150MW

Local officials say work on the Kajaki dam in Helmand province is in full swing, and the dam’s capacity will increase to 150 megawatts next March.

At the meeting of the Economic Commission of the Islamic Emirate, it was decided to purchase electronic equipment to connect the Kajaki dam to Kandahar and Helmand provinces as soon as possible.

It was also stated at the meeting that with the upgrade of the Kajaki power dam, industrial parks, businesses and residents of the southern provinces will benefit from electricity.

Helmand Kajaki Dam currently generates 51 MW of electricity. The development work of this section started in 1395 with an investment of 170 million dollars by a Turkish-American private company.
