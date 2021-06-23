Production of Vegetable Oil to Begin Soon in Helmand Bost Enterprise

in Afghan Business

Officials at Bost Enterprise in Helmand Province say the company plans to start producing vegetable oil in the near future.

The company currently produces cotton and cottonseed only. According to the officials, after the experimental stages, the company was able to produce vegetable oil using the same machinery for cotton production.

Mohammad Hossein Niazi, the head of the company, told Radio Azadi that in the experimental phase two tons of oil source plants were processed to extract oil using the same machines in the factory, which produced 20 to 30 percent oil and 68 percent sesame

According to Niazi, the state-owned company produces only cotton and cottonseed oil now, and after the start of production of cottonseed oil, the production of oil in this enterprise will increase to hundreds of tons.

The head of Bost Enterprise added that they produce 256 tons of cottonseed oil annually.

The Helmand Bost Enterprise can produce 80 tons of cotton, 10 tons oils, 1.5 tons of soap and sesame in 24 hours.

The Bost Helmand factory was established in 1343 during the reign of Mohammad Zahir Shah and had thousands of workers at that time.

The factory was damaged during the war and was officially reopened in 2020 after seven years.

Helmand is one of the major cotton production centers in the country with over 15,000 hectares of cotton fields. At the same time the province is also the hub for Afghan opium production.