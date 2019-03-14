English | دری
Promoting Renewable Energy in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

The Sixth Renewable Energy Coordination Committee (RECC) met at the Afghan Ministry of Energy and Water (MEW) in Kabul this week.

About 60 attendees, including government officials and stakeholders from the private and public sector, discussed trending issues in the energy sector, such as the Afghan government’s 2000 megawatt renewable energy package.

They also presented recent achievements and provided a status update on current activities.

The Afghan-German Cooperation’s Energy Sector Improvement Program (ESIP) supported the event.

“Renewable energy can significantly reduce our reliance on imported energy from neighboring countries. We shall help each other in this matter and facilitate coordination between stakeholders in the energy sector. We should also find ways together to create job opportunities, particularly for women.” Said Afghan Minister of Energy and Water Mohammad Gul Khulmi.

During the meeting, experts presented the current progress in implementing the 2,000 megawatt renewable energy package that the Afghan government recently initiated. The package shall attract private investment to the solar energy sector to facilitate renewable energy production.

‘The 2,000 megawatt package by the government is one of the largest measures for electrifying Afghanistan in Afghan history. Indeed, with the implementation of this programme, Afghanistan will be one of the biggest renewable energy promoters in Asia,” said Deputy of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat, Zabihullah Tahirzada.

RECC’s main goal is to coordinate the implementation of the Afghanistan National Renewable Energy Policy (ANREP), addressing drawbacks in the sector and putting solutions into effect. Renewable energy resources are an opportunity for Afghans, especially in rural areas, to produce and access electricity.

