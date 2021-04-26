PVC Pipe Production Plant Inaugurated in Kandahar

in Afghan Business

The Mahmud Pashtoon Pipe Production Plant, which has started operating in the Shurandam Industrial Park in Kandahar province with an investment of about $1 million, was officially inaugurated yesterday by Minister of Commerce and Industry Nisar Ahmad Ghoriani.

The factory provides job opportunity to 100 people directly and indirectly.

According to the officials of the factory, the raw materials for the production of the pipes are produced inside Afghanistan, and the factory products are sold in Kandahar, Zabul, Helmand and Uruzgan provinces.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Minister Ghoriani emphasized on supporting domestic production and providing the right facilities to boost domestic production.