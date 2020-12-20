English | دری
Qatari Charity Foundation to Build a Multi-Million Dollar Residential Complex in Kabul

Qatari Charity Foundation to Build a Multi-Million Dollar Residential Complex in Kabul
The Al-Gharrafah Charity Foundation is going to build a residential complex with 768 housing units in the fifth district of Kabul city.

An agreement to that effect was signed between officials from Al-Gharrafah and the Afghan Ministry of  Ministry of Urban Development and Land on Sunday in Kabul.

According to sources, the project is worth USD 110 millions and will be fully funded by the Qatari charity foundation.

The residential complex will be built on a 32 acres of land. The complex will include 8 12-story buildings with 768 residential units, 3 7-story commercial blocks, a mosque sanctuary, two schools, an orphanage and two 5-story business centers.

