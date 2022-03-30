English | دری
Qosh Tipeh, Afghanistan’s Largest Irrigation Canal, Officially Inaugurated

Qosh Tipeh, the largest irrigation canal in the country, was officially inaugurated in the presence of high-ranking officials of the Islamic Emirate.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Boradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said at the opening ceremony of the largest agricultural water canal in Balkh that by operating this canal Afghanistan will become self-sufficient in terms of agricultural production.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate and deputy director of publications at the Ministry of Information and Culture, said at the inauguration ceremony of the water canal in Balkh that the opening of the project was the best time to invest in the country.

Qosh Tipeh water canal is 285 km long and covers 580,000 hectares of land. This canal will be able to transfer 668.4 cubic meters of water per second.
