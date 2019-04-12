Reliable Electricity for 14,000 Citizens in Takhar

in Afghan Business

About 14,000 locals from villages of Hazar Sumuch and Kunjak in Takhar province will benefit from a reliable energy supply.

Funded by the Afghan-German Cooperation, the 124-million Afghani project will be implemented by Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS). The project is supported by the German Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony, Takhar’s governor Abdul Haq Shafaq said: “I am very pleased to be part of this important ceremony on the very first day of my assignment to the province. We are so thankful to the German government and its people for their longstanding assistance and cooperation in the development of our country.”

Many villages in Afghanistan still lack access to an affordable and reliable electricity supply. Citizens, therefore, often use small diesel generators to generate energy. These are not only expensive to operate but they are also a major source of environmental pollution.

In addition to households, public buildings, including schools, mosques and governmental institutions will also be connected to the main supply. The energy supply will stimulate economic production in the area as well, as electrical tools and machinery will be usable.

Construction works are estimated to last for 14 months and will provide job opportunities for locals. Takhar’s Provincial Development Committee (PDC) confirmed the project is based on development priorities it set for the province.

Throughout the project’s implementation, RIDF will offer on-the-job training, coaching and mentoring sessions for engineers and managers working at Takhar’s DABS. These activities aim to strengthen DABS’ capacities for identifying, managing and implementing similar projects independently in the future.

The Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) is being implemented by KfW Development Bank on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The program aims at improving economic and social infrastructure in Northern Afghanistan while enabling provincial administrations to plan and implement development programs independently. In the past 7 years the program has funded and constructed/rehabilitated more than 160 kilometers of roads, 50 kilometers of irrigation canals and 11 protection dams against flooding or erosion in the provinces Balkh, Kunduz, Baghlan, Takhar, Badakhshan and is now implementing two school rehabilitation projects also in Samangan. At the same time, the program has organized about 900 job-specific on-the-job trainings, coaching and seminars for more than 3,000 engineers and governmental employees facilitating the independent realization of future infrastructure projects.