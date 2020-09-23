Report: How Nimroz Moved into Afghanistan’s Primary International Trade Hub?

in Afghan Business

The Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit (AREU) reveals how Nimroz, one of Afghanistan’s under-researched provinces, has transformed into one of Afghanistan’s primary hubs for international trade in its recent working papers, “Catapults, Pickups and Tankers: Cross Border Production and Trade and How it Shapes the Political Economy of the Borderland of Nimroz”.

The report was launched virtually today with attendance from representatives of a number of national and international organisation.

“We are thrilled to bring key analysis on Nimroz borderlands into the research map, perhaps for the first time, as this area is significantly under researched,” said Dr. Orzala Nemat AREU Director.

The paper focuses on how, in the past two decades, Nimroz province has transformed into one of Afghanistan’s primary hubs for international trade, trailing only Nangarhar, Herat, and Balkh in terms of the value of customs duties the government collects.

Dr David Mansfield, AREU’s leading expert on opium and rural livelihoods has written this paper with the financial support of Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF) under the Drugs and (dis) order project. ‘Drugs and (dis) order: building sustainable peacetime economies in the aftermath of war’ is a four-year Global Challenges Research Fund project generating new evidence on how to transform illicit drug economies into peace economies in Afghanistan, Colombia and Myanmar.

Mansfield said, “This research documents just how dramatically the province of Nimroz has changed over the last decade, and why.”

“Nimroz has become a critical economic hub for Afghanistan with trading links that expand well beyond neighbouring Iran and Pakistan. As such, Nimroz and the revenues and rents earned from the trade routed through the province, is of growing geopolitical significance and will have a bearing on any future political settlement,” he added.

The paper argues that the level of the illicit trade in the tri-border area and the population of Nimroz’s links with those in Pakistan and Iran have further increased the economic and strategic significance of the province. The size of Ziranj, the provincial capital, has doubled between 2008 and 2019 and attracted businesses and traders from Farah and Helmand provinces and this reflects the role of Nimroz as a regional economic hub for the southwest, and a relative security environment, even for those with wealth.

Click here to see the full report.