Road Reconstruction in Takhar to Benefit 36,000 People

in Afghan Business

The Afghan-German Cooperation and Takhar’s Directorate of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (DRRD) signed a contract for reconstructing a two-kilometre road in Taloqan District, Takhar.

The project will start at Pule-e-Jalat village located five kilometers from Taloqan downtown along Kunduz-Takhar Highway. It will end at Nowabad-e-Puleqak village. The Afghan-German Cooperation’s Regional Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) will support the project’s technical implementation together with DRRD and will fund the project at a total cost of about AFN 109 million.

The road connects Chaal, Bangi, and Eshkamesh districts. Its reconstruction will benefit around 36,000 citizens living in its vicinity. Residents in the three districts are facing difficulties in transporting goods, agricultural products and livestock to the city centre due to poor road conditions. The dusty and occasionally muddy road pollutes the surrounding area and makes access to public, private and social services difficult. During construction period, the project will provide income opportunities to residents who can participate in the construction works. In addition, local shop owners can sell construction materials.

‘The implementation of this project will bring positive impacts for the residents’ living conditions. The travel time between three districts will be significantly reduced. In the future, the reconstructed road can be used as an alternative way to Takhar-Kunduz main highway to prevent traffic jams,” said DRRD’s director, Eng. Sebghatullah Nazari.

In the long term, the reconstructed road will provide greater socio-economic benefits to the population. The renovated road will improve lives by quicker access to social services, such as schools, health facilities, and markets, and will foster security and cultural relations by making the area more accessible for nonlocals.

The existing gravel and dirt road will be reconstructed as a two-lane, six-meter wide rigid pavement carriageway with gravel shoulders on either side. Drainage systems will be constructed on both sides to prevent water from pooling on the roadway surface. In addition, road crossing culverts will be extended or reconstructed and a stone masonry retaining wall will be built to protect the road from flooding.

During the reconstruction, RIDF will offer on-the-job training, and other training sessions for engineers and managers at the provincial DRRD in Takhar province. They aim at developing the department’s capacity to design, construct and maintain rural roads independently in the future.