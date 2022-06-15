Breaking News
Russia Lifts Customs Tariffs On Afghan Exports
...
Export of Pine Nuts Through Air Corridor Declines
...
Practical Work On TAPI Project in Afghanistan To Begin In Six Months
...
The International Public Exhibition Kicked Off In Kabul
...
Establishment Of An Agricultural Bank in Afghanistan In The Near Future
...
Kabul Airport Customs Revenue Reach 430mn Afghanis
...
Russia Lifts Customs Tariffs On Afghan Exports
Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that Russia has lifted customs tariffs on Afghan exports.
The chamber also said that the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a meeting with investors and businessmen, decided to exempt Afghan exports from customs duties .
According to officials at the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, a list of items to be exported to Russia will be issued soon, and once the list is completed, the process of abolishing customs tariffs on Afghan exports to Russia will begin.
The chamber’s statistics show that Afghanistan’s exports to Russia have dropped dramatically due to high customs tariffs in the country.
Raisins, potatoes and onions are among Afghanistan’s exports to Russia.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Safi Airways to offer new catering services to its economy and business classes
Safi Airways is ready to set itself apart from its competitors by launching new catering services to its business and
President Ghani asks Pakistan to invest in Afghanistan
President Ashraf Ghani has one again made pitch for Pakistan to invest in Afghanistan in an attempt to further strengthen
Saudi Arabia to give 25,000 working visa to Afghans
The Saudi Arabian government has pledged to provide working visas to 25,000 Afghans. Afghan Minister of Work, Social Affairs, Martyrs