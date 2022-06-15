English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Russia Lifts Customs Tariffs On Afghan Exports

in Afghan Business

Russia Lifts Customs Tariffs On Afghan Exports
15 Jun, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that Russia has lifted customs tariffs on Afghan exports.

The chamber also said that the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a meeting with investors and businessmen, decided to exempt Afghan exports from customs duties .

According to officials at the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, a list of items to be exported to Russia will be issued soon, and once the list is completed, the process of abolishing customs tariffs on Afghan exports to Russia will begin.

The chamber’s statistics show that Afghanistan’s exports to Russia have dropped dramatically due to high customs tariffs in the country.

Raisins, potatoes and onions are among Afghanistan’s exports to Russia.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan tariffsrussia-Afghanistan

Related Articles

Afghan Business 9 years ago Safi Airways to offer new catering services to its economy and business classes

Safi Airways to offer new catering services to its economy and business classes

Safi Airways is ready to set itself apart from its competitors by launching new catering services to its business and

Afghan Business 7 years ago President Ghani asks Pakistan to invest in Afghanistan

President Ghani asks Pakistan to invest in Afghanistan

President Ashraf Ghani has one again made pitch for Pakistan to invest in Afghanistan in an attempt to further strengthen

Afghan Business 7 years ago Saudi Arabia to give 25,000 working visa to Afghans

Saudi Arabia to give 25,000 working visa to Afghans

The Saudi Arabian government has pledged to provide working visas to 25,000 Afghans. Afghan Minister of Work, Social Affairs, Martyrs

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china