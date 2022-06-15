Russia Lifts Customs Tariffs On Afghan Exports

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that Russia has lifted customs tariffs on Afghan exports.

The chamber also said that the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a meeting with investors and businessmen, decided to exempt Afghan exports from customs duties .

According to officials at the Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment, a list of items to be exported to Russia will be issued soon, and once the list is completed, the process of abolishing customs tariffs on Afghan exports to Russia will begin.

The chamber’s statistics show that Afghanistan’s exports to Russia have dropped dramatically due to high customs tariffs in the country.

Raisins, potatoes and onions are among Afghanistan’s exports to Russia.