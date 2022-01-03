Russia To Invest In Afghanistan’s Oil And Gas Sector

Breaking News
Russian and Afghan investors met with Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate, to discuss investing and establishing oil and gas refineries in Afghanistan.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Ministry of Information and Culture, announced today that the Deputy Prime Minister had met with a joint Afghan-Russian delegation.
Mojahed wrote on his Twitter page that during the meeting, Dr. Sekandar, a Russian investor, had expressed his interest in investing in the establishment of oil and gas refineries.
He also wrote that during the meeting, they discussed the extraction and establishment of oil and gas refineries, CNG and LNG devices, and the establishment of a cement production company.
Wadsam
