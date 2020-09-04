Saffron Cultivated Lands Up By 10% in Afghanistan

Breaking News
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) announced that saffron cultivated lands in Afghanistan have increased 10 percent this year.
Akbar Rustami, spokesman for MAIL, said in addition to 10 percent increase in saffron cultivated lands, the production of this precious spice is also expected to go up this year.
Rustami added that primary estimates show that this year the amount of saffron harvest will reach 24 metric tons.
According to official figures, last year over 7 thousand and 550 hectares were cultivated with saffron, but this year saffron is grown in about 8000 hectares of land all over the country.
Last year, Ministry of Agriculture had announced that saffron harvest grew 22% from the previous year and had reached more than 19 metric tons .
