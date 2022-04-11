Breaking News
Afghanistan Extracts 200 Tons of Crude Oil Daily
...
Another $32mn Cash Aid Package Delivered To Kabul
...
Saffron Sales Go Down By 30% In Afghanistan
...
Construction Of A $50 Million Pharmaceutical Factory Begins in Kandahar
...
New Zealand to Fund $2 million Agricultural Project in Afghanistan
...
International Donors Commit $2.4billion To Keep Afghanistan From Humanitarian Collapse
...
Saffron Sales Go Down By 30% In Afghanistan
Traders complain about the decline in saffron sales and said saffron sales had dropped 20%-20% in 1400 solar year.
Traders called on Islamic Emirate to facilitate the export of Saffron and other Afghan products.
Afghan saffron was exported to 28 countries before the Taliban took over. Due to the lack of an air-corridor, the export of saffron to foreign countries has declined considerably.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, saffron is being cultivated on more then 8000 hectares of lands across the country.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Afghan Private Sector Faces Challenges Despite Pledges from Gov’t
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) said the private sector continues to face challenges despite pledges of support
Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process leaders praise Afghan-India freight corridor
Stakeholders attending the eighth meeting of the Regional Technical Group of Confidence Building Measure on Trade, Commerce and Investment Opportunities
Indian company commissions substations in Afghanistan
The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (Bhel), an Indian state-owned company, has commissioned two substations in Charikaar, around 60kms from Kabul