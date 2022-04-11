Saffron Sales Go Down By 30% In Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Traders complain about the decline in saffron sales and said saffron sales had dropped 20%-20% in 1400 solar year.

Traders called on Islamic Emirate to facilitate the export of Saffron and other Afghan products.

Afghan saffron was exported to 28 countries before the Taliban took over. Due to the lack of an air-corridor, the export of saffron to foreign countries has declined considerably.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock, saffron is being cultivated on more then 8000 hectares of lands across the country.