Salary Payments of Government Employees Begins

in Afghan Business

The Ministry of Finance announced that the process of paying quarterly salaries of all government employees will start from today.

Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the ministry, told a news conference today that the process of paying three months’ salary to government employees is being paid at once.

Haqmal stated at the meeting that the ministery would soon pay the salaries of retired government employees. “There are some technical problems that are being addressed.”

The Ministry of Finance has announced an increase in the country’s customs revenues, saying that 26.915 billion Afghanis have been collected in the last 78 working days.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Finance added that 557 million Afghanis had been collected on Wednesday last week alone.