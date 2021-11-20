Salary Payments of Government Employees Begins
The Ministry of Finance announced that the process of paying quarterly salaries of all government employees will start from today.
Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the ministry, told a news conference today that the process of paying three months’ salary to government employees is being paid at once.
Haqmal stated at the meeting that the ministery would soon pay the salaries of retired government employees. “There are some technical problems that are being addressed.”
The Ministry of Finance has announced an increase in the country’s customs revenues, saying that 26.915 billion Afghanis have been collected in the last 78 working days.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Finance added that 557 million Afghanis had been collected on Wednesday last week alone.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
NATO pledges $2.7mn for reconstruction of military hospital in Kabul
The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan had pledged USD 2.7mn for the reconstruction of the Kabul military hospital which
Samangan closes its unsafe coalmines
Afghan government has pledged to close unsafe coalmines in Dara-i-Suf Bala district of northern Samangan province. Officials of the Ministry
A government official: Taliban have given their consent about the TAPI project
Afghanistan Government informed the government of Pakistan and India about the agreement of the Taliban regarding the safety of the