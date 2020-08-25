Samangan’s Pistachio Yield Reaches 69 Tons

in Afghan Business

Pistachio yield Samangan province has reached to 69 tons this year, according to officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL).

Samangan is the second largest producer of pistachio after Badghes province in Afghanistan.

According to Muhammad Rahman Arghandwal, head of Samangan’s agriculture department, the province’s pistachio production comes from natural pistachio trees and from trees planted by the Ministry as part of their effort to boost pistachio yield across the country.

“For expanding pistachio gardens in the province, we have produced over 160k pistachio saplings,” added Muhmmad Rahman Arghandewal.



According to the Ministry of Agriculture, pistachio gardens cover more than 24 thousand hectares of land in Samangan, 2500 hectares of which are established by the ministry.