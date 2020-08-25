Breaking News
Australian Billionaire Keen To Invest in Afghanistan’s Mining Sector
Samangan’s Pistachio Yield Reaches 69 Tons
Kandahar Produces 290 Thousand Tons of Grapes This Year
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
Herat Expected To Produce 8,000 Tons of Figs This Year
Reconstructed Road to Benefit 22,000 Citizens in Samangan
Samangan’s Pistachio Yield Reaches 69 Tons
Pistachio yield Samangan province has reached to 69 tons this year, according to officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL).
Samangan is the second largest producer of pistachio after Badghes province in Afghanistan.
According to Muhammad Rahman Arghandwal, head of Samangan’s agriculture department, the province’s pistachio production comes from natural pistachio trees and from trees planted by the Ministry as part of their effort to boost pistachio yield across the country.
“For expanding pistachio gardens in the province, we have produced over 160k pistachio saplings,” added Muhmmad Rahman Arghandewal.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, pistachio gardens cover more than 24 thousand hectares of land in Samangan, 2500 hectares of which are established by the ministry.
Wadsam
