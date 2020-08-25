English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Samangan’s Pistachio Yield Reaches 69 Tons

in Afghan Business

Samangan’s Pistachio Yield Reaches 69 Tons
25 Aug, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Pistachio yield Samangan province has reached to 69 tons this year, according to officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL).

Samangan is the second largest producer of pistachio after Badghes province in Afghanistan.

According to Muhammad Rahman Arghandwal, head of Samangan’s agriculture department, the province’s pistachio production comes from natural pistachio trees and from trees planted by the Ministry as part of their effort to boost pistachio yield across the country.

“For expanding pistachio gardens in the province, we have produced over 160k pistachio saplings,” added Muhmmad Rahman Arghandewal.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, pistachio gardens cover more than 24 thousand hectares of land in Samangan, 2500 hectares of which are established by the ministry.  
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan agricultureAfghanistan pistachio

Related Articles

Afghan Business 8 years ago What is impeding the development projects in Kabul?

What is impeding the development projects in Kabul?

Officials of Security Transition Commission have cited security issues and lack of good governance as the main hindrances to the

Afghan Business 1 year ago Forex Traders Stage Protest in Kabul

Forex Traders Stage Protest in Kabul

Forex traders gathered in front of a local forex trading firm in Kabul protesting against the scam reports that have

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghanistan International Bank looks to UAE-Afghan ties

Afghanistan International Bank looks to UAE-Afghan ties

CPI Financial- In Dubai for a quarterly board meeting, Afghanistan International Bank (AIB) looks to extend maturing business ties with

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading