Saudi Arabia Provides $30mn In Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

11 Jun, 2022 by
Saudi Arabia has extended a grant worth USD 30 million to support the Afghanistan Humanitarian Trust Fund (AHTF).

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the aid is intended to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, as well as the possible economic collapse.

The AHTF works under Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and in coordination with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

An agreement approving the grant was signed at the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, and IsDB President Dr. Mohammad Al Jasser.

The Kingdom has supported Afghanistan over the past decades with several projects in various sectors at a cost of over $266.5 million, which include humanitarian, health, educational, water and food security assistance.
