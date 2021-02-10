Shahtoot Dam to Provide Drinking Water to Two Million People in Kabul
The Indian government will fund construction of the Shahtoot Dam in Kabul to provide drinking water facility in the Afghan capital.
An agreement to that effect was signed between India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Anif Atmar in a virtual summit on Tuesday.
President Ghani welcomed India’s gift and said, “With Shahtoot reservoir, we will be able to implement our vision of restoring natural beauty that captivated the imagination of Babur.”
He also thanked India for the 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines that they provided to Afghanistan.
In addition to construction of Shahtoot Dam on Kabul river basin, India has pledged USD 80 million for various projects in the country.
