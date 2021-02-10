English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Shahtoot Dam to Provide Drinking Water to Two Million People in Kabul

in Afghan Business

Shahtoot Dam to Provide Drinking Water to Two Million People in Kabul
10 Feb, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

The Indian government will fund construction of the Shahtoot Dam in Kabul to provide drinking water facility in the Afghan capital.

An agreement to that effect was signed between India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Anif Atmar in a virtual summit on Tuesday.

President Ghani welcomed India’s gift and said, “With Shahtoot reservoir, we will be able to implement our vision of restoring natural beauty that captivated the imagination of Babur.”

He also thanked India for the 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines that they provided to Afghanistan.

In addition to construction of Shahtoot Dam on Kabul river basin, India has pledged USD 80 million for various projects in the country.

Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan agricultureAfghanistan waterShahtoot DamWadsam

Related Articles

Afghan Business 2 years ago USAID Launches Anti-Harassment E-Learning Resource

USAID Launches Anti-Harassment E-Learning Resource

The U.S. government’s Promote: Women in Government (WIG) project, funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), launched the

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghanistan sees an increase in trade deficit for the fourth consecutive year

Afghanistan sees an increase in trade deficit for the fourth consecutive year

According to a recent report by Afghanistan’s Central Statistics Organization (CSO), the gap between Afghanistan’s imports and exports has widened

Afghan Business 8 years ago Afghan Ministries of Education & Higher Education reject UN’s report on corruption in Afghanistan

Afghan Ministries of Education & Higher Education reject UN’s report on corruption in Afghanistan

Ministries of Education & Higher Education strongly rejected the latest report on corruption in Afghanistan by the UN office on

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys wholesale nba jerseys discount nba jerseys