Sixty Women Complete Internship Programs in Kandahar

in Afghan Business

Sixty women graduates received government-issued certificates today recognizing their year-long training and work experience through the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) internship program.

USAID’s internship program equips women with the knowledge and skills to qualify for jobs with the Afghan civil service.

Fatima, a graduate of the program said at the event, “I am ready to work in government now that I have graduated from USAID’s one-year training. The internship gave us skills and knowledge about actual work. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Between 2015 and 2020, USAID will train more than 3,000 women through a year-long internship program for careers in government. As of February 2019, more than 2,400 women graduated from the program and are currently applying for government jobs. Over 700 graduates are now employed in Balkh, Kabul, Kandahar, Herat, and Nangarhar.

The Kandahar Provincial Governor’s Office, the Directorate of Women’s Affairs, and the Civil Service Commission support the internship program through on-the-job training and commitment to employ interns after graduation.

Kandahar Governor, Hayatullah Hayat, said “Much appreciation to USAID for training our women in Kandahar. They are our sisters, they deserve our respect and our support so that they can work in government offices. We currently have 1,500 available positions in Kandahar and we are looking for qualified women to fill 200 vacancies. I encourage our graduated interns to apply.”

In 2014, the Afghan government committed to increase the number of women in the civil service from 22 percent to 30 percent by 2020. By hiring qualified and trained women, Afghanistan will cultivate a civil service that is more responsive to the needs of its citizens.

Since 2001, the U.S. placed a top priority on supporting women’s empowerment as the most effective investment for accelerating economic growth, and achieving sustainable peace.