Smart Traffic Lights to be Installed in Kabul

Kabul Municipality says that in order to solve the challenge of the capital’s traffic congestion, smart traffic lights will soon be installed at the city’s busy crossroads.

The municipality had announced last year that it had rolled out the plan to upgrade Kabul’s crossroads and install smart traffic lights at a cost of 330 million Afghanis.

At that time, Kabul Municipality had said the installation and activation of smart traffic lights would be contracted with a foreign company.

However, the plan was delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The city of Kabul is currently facing a serious challenge from traffic congestion and road and sidewalk closures, and so far no plan has been implemented by the relevant departments to address this challenge.

The city is experiencing a staggering increase in population, while its facilities and services for the population are limited.

The lack of traffic lights and signs on the roads and streets of the capital causes traffic congestion and non-compliance with traffic rules by drivers.