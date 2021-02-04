English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Smart Traffic Lights to be Installed in Kabul

in Afghan Business

Smart Traffic Lights to be Installed in Kabul
04 Feb, 2021 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Kabul Municipality says that in order to solve the challenge of the capital’s traffic congestion, smart traffic lights will soon be installed at the city’s busy crossroads.

The  municipality had announced last year that it had rolled out the plan to upgrade Kabul’s crossroads and install smart traffic lights at a cost of 330 million Afghanis. 

At that time, Kabul Municipality had said the installation and activation of smart traffic lights would be contracted with a foreign company.

However, the plan was delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. 

The city of Kabul is currently facing a serious challenge from traffic congestion and road and sidewalk closures, and so far no plan has been implemented by the relevant departments to address this challenge.

The city is experiencing a staggering increase in population, while its facilities and services for the population are limited.

The lack of traffic lights and signs on the roads and streets of the capital causes traffic congestion and non-compliance with traffic rules by drivers.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan trafficKabul traffic lights

Related Articles

Afghan Business 5 years ago Alokozay to invest in Afghanistan’s housing sector

Alokozay to invest in Afghanistan’s housing sector

The Alokozay Group of Companies has pledged to investment in the housing sector of Afghanistan. An agreement to that effect

Afghan Business 6 years ago Afghan-PAK 10th Joint Economic Commission meeting to be held in August

Afghan-PAK 10th Joint Economic Commission meeting to be held in August

The 10th Afghanistan-Pakistan Joint Economic Commission is slated for August 26-27 in Islamabad, Pakistan. The dates were finalized in a

Afghan Business 3 years ago Government Officials Attend Sustainable Development Goals Workshop in Kabul

Government Officials Attend Sustainable Development Goals Workshop in Kabul

Over 65 government officials from 10 Afghan provinces attended a two-day multi-stakeholder Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Agriculture and Natural

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys wholesale nba jerseys discount nba jerseys