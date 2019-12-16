Social Media Activists in Nangarhar Campaign Against Use of Pakistani Rupees

in Afghan Business

The residents of Nangarhar, particularly social media activists, have started campaigns against use of Pakistani rupees in the province.

Bordering with Pakistan, Nangarhar province commonly uses Pakistani currency which has had an adverse effect on the value of Afghani.

The activists have called for ban of Pakistani currency in the province through social media and massive gatherings.

Insecurity, fragile economy, and negligence of government are cited as the prime reasons behind the rise in using Pakistani currency in Nangarhar.

The use of Pakistani currency is not only prevalent among common citizens and businessmen in the province but also government officials.

Nangarhar has urged the government to listen to their voices and work on a strict policy.