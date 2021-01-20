South Korea Eyes Investment Opportunities in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

In a meeting with Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, South Korean Ambassador to Kabul Choi Taeho expressed his country’s interest in investing in Afghanistan.

The two parties met in Kabul to discuss and exchange views about the peace process and current affairs of Afghanistan.

Ambassador Taeho said his country is willing to expand economic ties with Afghanistan and is interested to invest in Afghanistan. He added that he would encourage Korean companies to explore investment opportunities in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Afghan economist Shabir Bashiri believes that the decision to increase trade ties between the two countries will definitely benefit Afghanistan.

“We’ve some trade ties with South Korea, but it’s only limited to the private sector, and we only have imports with them. If this matter is taken to the government level, it will certainly be of great benefit to Afghanistan,” Sputnik news quotes Bashiri.

Bashiri added: “South Korea is a leader in heavy industries, and we can welcome their investors to Afghanistan.”

According to Bashiri, there is potential in Afghanistan’s mining sector where South Korea can look for opportunities.

Afghanistan currently exports goods to over 65 countries, according to Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries. The government has enhanced its efforts to change Afghanistan from an importing country to an exporting country.

“We welcome any country that wants to have trade relations. If South Korea is interested, a decision will be made after careful considerations from our technical teams on the transit routes,” Sputnik News quotes Ministry’s spokesperson Fawad Ahmadi.