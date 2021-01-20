South Korea Eyes Investment Opportunities in Afghanistan
In a meeting with Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh, South Korean Ambassador to Kabul Choi Taeho expressed his country’s interest in investing in Afghanistan.
The two parties met in Kabul to discuss and exchange views about the peace process and current affairs of Afghanistan.
Ambassador Taeho said his country is willing to expand economic ties with Afghanistan and is interested to invest in Afghanistan. He added that he would encourage Korean companies to explore investment opportunities in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Afghan economist Shabir Bashiri believes that the decision to increase trade ties between the two countries will definitely benefit Afghanistan.
“We’ve some trade ties with South Korea, but it’s only limited to the private sector, and we only have imports with them. If this matter is taken to the government level, it will certainly be of great benefit to Afghanistan,” Sputnik news quotes Bashiri.
Bashiri added: “South Korea is a leader in heavy industries, and we can welcome their investors to Afghanistan.”
According to Bashiri, there is potential in Afghanistan’s mining sector where South Korea can look for opportunities.
Afghanistan currently exports goods to over 65 countries, according to Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries. The government has enhanced its efforts to change Afghanistan from an importing country to an exporting country.
“We welcome any country that wants to have trade relations. If South Korea is interested, a decision will be made after careful considerations from our technical teams on the transit routes,” Sputnik News quotes Ministry’s spokesperson Fawad Ahmadi.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
EUCCA Inauguration in Afghanistan
The European Chamber of Commerce was inaugurated in Afghanistan at Kabul Serena. The ceremony was attended by H.E. Omar Zakhilwal,
REPORT OF THE PUBLIC INQUIRY INTO THE KABUL BANK CRISIS
Kabul Bank, Afghanistan’s first private bank and the representative of the first experience of Afghans with formal banking structures, collapsed
Wolesi Jirga rejects 2011 annual accounts of 11 ministries
The lower house of the Parliament summoned 11 ministers who have failed to spend their development budget. The annual accounts