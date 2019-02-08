Spain, Iran and Afghanistan are World’s Top 3 Saffron Producers

in Afghan Business

Afghanistan becomes world’s third largest saffron exporting and producing country.

The country produced 16 tons of saffron this solar year and exported 13 tons.

The spice was cultivated in 28 provinces, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock officials.

The National Saffron Export Strategy was approved this solar year by the National High Economic Council to help improve the export and quality of saffron.

Afghanistan exported 13 tons of saffron to India this year and exports to Saudi Arabia will begin soon.

Afghanistan’s saffron has been certified as one of the world’s best saffron. This significant status has been given by the International Taste and Quality Institute in Brussels, the capital of Belgium. This precious plant which is considered as a red gold has been growing efficiently. The cultivation of saffron has popularized during the recent years and it is regarded one of the most significant exporting item in the country.