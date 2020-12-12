Spinzar Oil Processing Enterprise to Resume Operations

in Afghan Business

The Afghan government has helped revive the Spinzar oil processing enterprise in Kunudz province through the purchase of five new machineries.

The machineries, with a capacity to process 10 tons of oil in 24 hours, were purchased as part of an agreement between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and were transported to Sherkhan port to Kunduz province.

The enterprise had halted operations since the past two decades. The Afghan government procured five new machineries worth USD 120,000 from Uzbekistan a few months ago in an attempt to revive the enterprise.