Breaking News
COVID-19 Pandemic Inflicts $100mn on Afghan Aviation Sector
...
Spinzar Oil Processing Enterprise to Resume Operations
...
Pine Production Reaches 85 Tons in Kapisa Province
...
67 Mining Projects to be Offered for Bidding
...
Banking Data Row Could Cost Afghanistan $200mn Aid from World Bank
...
350 Fish Farms Built Across Afghanistan This Year
...
Spinzar Oil Processing Enterprise to Resume Operations
The Afghan government has helped revive the Spinzar oil processing enterprise in Kunudz province through the purchase of five new machineries.
The machineries, with a capacity to process 10 tons of oil in 24 hours, were purchased as part of an agreement between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and were transported to Sherkhan port to Kunduz province.
The enterprise had halted operations since the past two decades. The Afghan government procured five new machineries worth USD 120,000 from Uzbekistan a few months ago in an attempt to revive the enterprise.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
New Power Supply Network for Mazar-e Sharif Benefits 20,000 Residents
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) in Balkh and the Afghan-German Cooperation signed the contract for upgrading a power supply network
Etisalat starts volleyball championship
Afghan Islamic Press-The Etisalat Afghanistan started a volleyball championship here in Jalalabad on Tuesday . The volleyball championship was launched
Afghanistan addresses natural resource governance challenges at EITI’s Global Conference
A delegation from the Afghan Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (AEITI) attended the EITI Global Conference in Lima, Peru on February