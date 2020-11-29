English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Sri Lanka Explores Exporting Ceylon Tea to Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Sri Lanka Explores Exporting Ceylon Tea to Afghanistan
29 Nov, 2020 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Sri Lanka tea company, Value Group Plantations, has expressed interest in exporting ceylon tea to Afghanistan.

The Sri Lankan company’s director met with Afghan Ambassador M Haidari to discuss tea exports to Afghanistan, also has discussed the Value Group’s other investment interests in renewal energy, tourism, transport and logistics, education and training, as well as information technology.

Since the signing of the cooperation MOU between the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC), major business executives have been calling on Ambassador, the Afghan Embassy in Colombo said.

Ambassador Haidari presented to the Director the Afghanistan-Sri Lanka Friendship Plaque, highlighting the key role the private sector can play in fostering deeper ties between the two countries.

“The Ambassador looks forward to facilitating this and other Sri Lankan firms’ business and investment visits to Afghanistan, as well as their B-to-B meetings with the ACCI and their counterpart businesses in the country,” the Embassy said.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Ceylon Tea

Related Articles

Afghan Business 6 years ago Homes to be built for Argo landslide victims

Homes to be built for Argo landslide victims

Afghanistan’s Rural Rehabilitation and Development Ministry has begun work on the construction of 150 homes for families who lost their

Afghan Business 7 years ago A water canal established in Herat province

A water canal established in Herat province

Agriculture department officials in Herat has reported that a water canal has been established in Herat province. The 9-km canal

Afghan Business 5 years ago Afghanistan’s next move in reviving the Silk Road

Afghanistan’s next move in reviving the Silk Road

Afghanistan eyes membership of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA), which is comprised of eight countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys wholesale nba jerseys discount nba jerseys cheap nba jerseys wholesale nba jerseys discount nba jerseys cheap nba jerseys wholesale nba jerseys discont nba jerseys