Breaking News
Ten Afghan Firms Attend Turkey Trade Fair
...
Sri Lanka Explores Exporting Ceylon Tea to Afghanistan
...
Afghanistan Receives 100 State-of-the-Art Ventilators from USAID to Help Combat COVID-19
...
International Community Renews Commitment to Afghanistan at 2020 Afghanistan Conference
...
Challenges Facing Afghan Entrepreneurs
...
Today’s Exchange Rates in Kabul Market
...
Sri Lanka Explores Exporting Ceylon Tea to Afghanistan
Sri Lanka tea company, Value Group Plantations, has expressed interest in exporting ceylon tea to Afghanistan.
The Sri Lankan company’s director met with Afghan Ambassador M Haidari to discuss tea exports to Afghanistan, also has discussed the Value Group’s other investment interests in renewal energy, tourism, transport and logistics, education and training, as well as information technology.
Since the signing of the cooperation MOU between the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC), major business executives have been calling on Ambassador, the Afghan Embassy in Colombo said.
Ambassador Haidari presented to the Director the Afghanistan-Sri Lanka Friendship Plaque, highlighting the key role the private sector can play in fostering deeper ties between the two countries.
“The Ambassador looks forward to facilitating this and other Sri Lankan firms’ business and investment visits to Afghanistan, as well as their B-to-B meetings with the ACCI and their counterpart businesses in the country,” the Embassy said.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Homes to be built for Argo landslide victims
Afghanistan’s Rural Rehabilitation and Development Ministry has begun work on the construction of 150 homes for families who lost their
A water canal established in Herat province
Agriculture department officials in Herat has reported that a water canal has been established in Herat province. The 9-km canal
Afghanistan’s next move in reviving the Silk Road
Afghanistan eyes membership of the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA), which is comprised of eight countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan,