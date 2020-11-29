Sri Lanka Explores Exporting Ceylon Tea to Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

Sri Lanka tea company, Value Group Plantations, has expressed interest in exporting ceylon tea to Afghanistan.

The Sri Lankan company’s director met with Afghan Ambassador M Haidari to discuss tea exports to Afghanistan, also has discussed the Value Group’s other investment interests in renewal energy, tourism, transport and logistics, education and training, as well as information technology.

Since the signing of the cooperation MOU between the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC), major business executives have been calling on Ambassador, the Afghan Embassy in Colombo said.

Ambassador Haidari presented to the Director the Afghanistan-Sri Lanka Friendship Plaque, highlighting the key role the private sector can play in fostering deeper ties between the two countries.

“The Ambassador looks forward to facilitating this and other Sri Lankan firms’ business and investment visits to Afghanistan, as well as their B-to-B meetings with the ACCI and their counterpart businesses in the country,” the Embassy said.