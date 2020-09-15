Summit Held in Dubai to Attract Investors in Afghanistan

in Afghan Business

A two-day business summit is being held in Dubai to attract investors in Afghanistan.



Over 120 Afghan and foreign investors have attended this summit.



Organized by Harakat and Afghanistan’s private sector representativs, this summit is expected to lure major companies into investing in Afghanistan.



The launch of the Afghanistan Investment Summit has coincided with the intra-Afghan peace talks held in Doha.



Afghan traders in Dubai are optimistic that the intra-Afghan peace talks will pave the way for developing investments in Afghanistan.