Breaking News
Summit Held in Dubai to Attract Investors in Afghanistan
...
More Than 9000 Containers of Afghan Goods Stopped in Pakistan
...
Kam Air Airline Removed from UAE Civil Aviation Authority Blacklist
...
Nangarhar To Produce 150 Tons of Dates This Year
...
How Rich Countries’ National Interest Will Threaten Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Shots
...
Turkmenistan Agrees On Electricity Transmission to Pakistan Through Afghanistan
...
Summit Held in Dubai to Attract Investors in Afghanistan
A two-day business summit is being held in Dubai to attract investors in Afghanistan.
Over 120 Afghan and foreign investors have attended this summit.
Organized by Harakat and Afghanistan’s private sector representativs, this summit is expected to lure major companies into investing in Afghanistan.
The launch of the Afghanistan Investment Summit has coincided with the intra-Afghan peace talks held in Doha.
Afghan traders in Dubai are optimistic that the intra-Afghan peace talks will pave the way for developing investments in Afghanistan.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Insecurity Causes DABS Annual Loss of $3.8MN
Afghanistan’s national utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), loses over USD 3.8 million annually in revenue due to failure
Complaints about PIA prices to be investigated
Afghanistan’s Aviation and Transport Ministry has assigned a committee to investigate the high prices of Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) tickets.
Afghan Council of Ministers confer on progress of development projects
The Afghan Council of Ministers discussed the progress of development projects in the country at a meeting, chaired by Vice