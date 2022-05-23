Breaking News
Taliban Bans Export of Wheat
With the arrival of the wheat harvest season and the growing demand for this plant, the Ministry of Finance of the Islamic Emirate has issued an order to all Afghan customs to prevent the export of wheat abroad.
In a voice message, Mullah Hedayatullah Badri, the acting Minister of Finance, ordered all Afghan customs to stop the export and smuggling of wheat from the country.
“Some people are trying to transport wheat to Pakistan, Iran or elsewhere. My advice to everyone is not to let a grain of wheat out of the country,” said Badri.
The decree of the Ministry of Finance states that the export and smuggling of unprocessed cotton outside Afghanistan is also prohibited.
According to official statistics, Afghanistan needs more than seven million tons of wheat annually, of which up to 50% is produced domestically.
Last year’s figures from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock show that Afghanistan had produced more than 5.2 million tonnes of wheat last year.
Related Articles
Afghan government lauds WTO membership
Afghan Ministry of Commerce and Industries (MoCI) has termed accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) critical for Afghanistan’s development
Afghan Pine Nuts Exported to China Through Air Corridor
The Afghan Chamber of Commerce and Investment announced that a shipment of 45 tons of Afghan pine nuts was exported
Transparency International launches anti-corruption program in Afghanistan
Transparency International officially launched its three years program for fight against corruption in Afghanistan. The Afghan-German Cooperation is supporting Transparency