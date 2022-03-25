English | دری
News Categories  
Category

Breaking News

Taliban Call On China To Include Afghanistan In Belt And Road Initiative

in Afghan Business

Taliban Call On China To Include Afghanistan In Belt And Road Initiative
25 Mar, 2022 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and asked the Chinese representative to include Afghanistan in the major “One Belt One Road” project initiated by China.

Bakhtar News Agency reported that the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs called for action in the field of mining, implementation of development projects and the start of the Aynak Logar copper project.

During the meeting, the Chinese Foreign Minister said that in addition to strengthening trade relations with Afghanistan, Beijing is ready to cooperate with the country in the field of mining and construction of infrastructure such as hospitals and roads.

The One Belt One Way project is China’s largest initiative to connect the country with the Middle East and Europe.
Wadsam

Wadsam

More articles by Wadsam
Tags assigned to this article:
Afghanistan-China

Related Articles

Afghan Business 10 years ago Recommendations for Economic Development from NGOs

Recommendations for Economic Development from NGOs

At a meeting arranged by the Afghan-German and Freidrich Ebert Foundations in Kabul on Tuesday, some independent non-governmental entities proposed

Afghan Business 9 years ago Safi Airways adds two new aircrafts to its fleet

Safi Airways adds two new aircrafts to its fleet

In a bid to expand its services, Safi Airways have added two planes in the company’s fleet. According to the

Afghan Business 10 years ago Afghanistan’s water resrouces reason for new conflicts?

Afghanistan’s water resrouces reason for new conflicts?

Experts from across the globe, keeping into consideration the current changes in the environment of the Earth and excessive exploitation

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading
cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china cheap nba jerseys from china wholesale nba jerseys from china discount nba jerseys from china