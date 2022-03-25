Breaking News
Taliban Call On China To Include Afghanistan In Belt And Road Initiative
...
Construction Of A $2-Million Steel Plant In Kandahar
...
Afghanistan Receives Third Shipment Of Wheat From India
...
17th Round of $32mn Cash Aid Delivered to Kabul
...
Afghanistan’s Central Bank Injects $14mn Into The Market
...
Nigeria’s $1mn Aid to Afghanistan
...
Taliban Call On China To Include Afghanistan In Belt And Road Initiative
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and asked the Chinese representative to include Afghanistan in the major “One Belt One Road” project initiated by China.
Bakhtar News Agency reported that the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs called for action in the field of mining, implementation of development projects and the start of the Aynak Logar copper project.
During the meeting, the Chinese Foreign Minister said that in addition to strengthening trade relations with Afghanistan, Beijing is ready to cooperate with the country in the field of mining and construction of infrastructure such as hospitals and roads.
The One Belt One Way project is China’s largest initiative to connect the country with the Middle East and Europe.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Recommendations for Economic Development from NGOs
At a meeting arranged by the Afghan-German and Freidrich Ebert Foundations in Kabul on Tuesday, some independent non-governmental entities proposed
Safi Airways adds two new aircrafts to its fleet
In a bid to expand its services, Safi Airways have added two planes in the company’s fleet. According to the
Afghanistan’s water resrouces reason for new conflicts?
Experts from across the globe, keeping into consideration the current changes in the environment of the Earth and excessive exploitation