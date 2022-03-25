Taliban Call On China To Include Afghanistan In Belt And Road Initiative

in Afghan Business

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and asked the Chinese representative to include Afghanistan in the major “One Belt One Road” project initiated by China.

Bakhtar News Agency reported that the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs called for action in the field of mining, implementation of development projects and the start of the Aynak Logar copper project.

During the meeting, the Chinese Foreign Minister said that in addition to strengthening trade relations with Afghanistan, Beijing is ready to cooperate with the country in the field of mining and construction of infrastructure such as hospitals and roads.

The One Belt One Way project is China’s largest initiative to connect the country with the Middle East and Europe.