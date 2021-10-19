Taliban Ministry of Transport Call Their Meeting With Uzbekistan “Rewarding”
Officials of the Taliban Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation have called their visit to Uzbekistan rewarding.
According to a statement from the ministry, memorandums of understanding were signed during the visit to provide facilities for land and air transportation.
Hamidullah Akhundzadeh, acting head of the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, and the ministry’s technical staff traveled to Uzbekistan on Saturday accompanied by Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Taliban’s second deputy prime minister.
The delegation was led by Abdul Salam Hanafi. The ministry said in a statement that the extension of the power line to Mazar-e-Sharif airport by Uzbekistan, co-operation in air traffic services, flight safety, meteorology and the provision of technical equipment are among the topics discussed.
In addition, during the meeting, the two sides decided to train an 80-member Afghan team from Uzbekistan so that in the future they can be self-sufficient in advancing airport affairs.
Wadsam
Wadsam
Related Articles
Japan provides USD 50mn in aid to ease the governmental financial gap of Afghanistan
The Japanese Government has responded to the urgent request from the Afghan government which faces its unprecedented financial constraint in
Over 4,000 families benefit from welfare projects in Khost
The National Solidarity Program of the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development has completed 29 welfare projects in Khost province.
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan confer on trade and economic ties
At the 6th session of the Kazakh-Afghan Intergovernmental Commission for Trade and Economic Cooperation, the two parties discussed various spheres