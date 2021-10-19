English | دری
Taliban Ministry of Transport Call Their Meeting With Uzbekistan “Rewarding”

in Afghan Business

19 Oct, 2021 by
Officials of the Taliban Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation have called their visit to Uzbekistan rewarding.

According to a statement from the ministry, memorandums of understanding were signed during the visit to provide facilities for land and air transportation.

Hamidullah Akhundzadeh, acting head of the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, and the ministry’s technical staff traveled to Uzbekistan on Saturday accompanied by Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Taliban’s second deputy prime minister.

The delegation was led by Abdul Salam Hanafi. The ministry said in a statement that the extension of the power line to Mazar-e-Sharif airport by Uzbekistan, co-operation in air traffic services, flight safety, meteorology and the provision of technical equipment are among the topics discussed.

In addition, during the meeting, the two sides decided to train an 80-member Afghan team from Uzbekistan so that in the future they can be self-sufficient in advancing airport affairs.
